SHINee’s youngest member Taemin and girl group Dreamcatcher topped the UAE iTunes albums chart last week, proving their local popularity.
Taemin made a powerful solo return with dramatic, seductive new music video ‘Want’ and second solo EP of the same name. The most active SHINee member, the 26-year-old artist continues to carve out a successful solo career locally and globally.
Just after its release, the seven-track EP hit No 1 in the UAE and 28 countries, including Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Japan, and the Philippines. Both the mini-album and track ranked high on the Korean charts.
Following successful Korean solo album ‘Move’ in 2017, ‘Want’ is a collection of captivating music, showcasing a more intense side to him with a homme fatale image than the boyish vibes seen as a member of SHINee.
With his sultry vocals and elaborate choreographed moves, Taemin leaves you wanting more with his up-tempo dance track influenced by space disco genre as he sings with temptation along with laidback yet highly sensual dance moves.
Two days after charting high on the local charts, Dreamcatcher’s new EP ‘The End of Nightmare’ drew attention among listeners and managed to climb to the No 1 spot on the local iTunes chart, taking over Taemin’s ‘Want’.
Their fourth mini album fronted by single ‘Piri’, derived from the Korean word meaning pipe, will be the end of their nightmare-themed album series, which all started in 2017.
Formed under Dreamcatcher Company (formerly known as Happyface Entertainment) in 2017, the beguiling K-Pop rock girl always incorporates a variety of nightmarish and magical scenes in their music videos.
Known for their distinct heavy pop-rock vibes, the girls are seen finding their way out of the mansion as they sing about wanting to blow a whistle in search of their true love in their haunting music video. The song also carries the senses of loneliness and anxiety felt by modern people.
Both Taemin and Dreamcatcher will be holding concerts in March.