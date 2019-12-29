The singer was hurt during rehearsals and is recovering now

Red Velvet singer Wendy sustained serious injuries during rehearsals for the 2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon on December 25.

She reportedly fell 2.5 meters from a lift over the annual televised music festival’s stage and injured her face, right wrist and pelvis.

The group’s label SM Entertainment assured fans that Wendy was immediately taken to the hospital and they are focusing on her recovery.

The singer was set to perform the group’s new song ‘Psycho’ and ‘Speechless’, a track from the film ‘Aladdin’, and later join the stage with Mamamoo’s Solar, GFRIEND’s Eunha and Oh My Girl’s Seunghee.

While Wendy will be sitting out Red Velvet’s promotions, the remaining four members will attend the 2019 MBC Music Festival on Tuesday and not perform as a group.