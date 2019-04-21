Their fourth EP, ‘NCT #127 We Are Superhuman’, will drop on May 24

NCT 127. From left to right: Johnny, Mark, Haechan, Yuta, Taeyong, Jaehyun, Doyoung, Jungwoo and Taeil. Image Credit:

NCT 127 has gotten their fans, NCTzen, excited as they announced their next comeback date.

The K-Pop act will release their fourth EP, ‘NCT #127 We Are Superhuman’, on various music sites on May 24. The physical album will be released on May 27.

Fronted by lead track, ‘Superhuman’, the album will feature songs like ‘Highway to Heaven’, ‘Fool’ ‘Jet Lag’ ‘Paper Plane’ and ‘Outro: We are 127’.

Pre-orders for NCT 127’s forthcoming EP will begin on April 22.

This comeback’s line-up will include members Johnny, Doyoung, Taeil, Mark, Jungwoo, Taeyong, Haechan, Jaehyun, and Yuta. It won’t include 10th member Win Win as he is currently busy promoting with NCT’s Chinese subunit WayV in China.

The group recently dropped their Japanese album, ‘Awaken’, last week. Ahead of the North American leg of their concert tour, ‘NEO CITY — The Origin’, the nine-member band made their US morning-show debut on ABC morning show, ‘Good Morning America’, and on the ‘Strahan and Sar’ talk show with a ‘Superhuman-inspired performance of their new pulsing single and 2017 single ‘Cherry Bomb’.

Kicking off at the massive Prudential Centre arena in Newark, New Jersey, on April 24, the Seoul-based NCT unit will be performing in a total of 12 cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. NCT 127 will take their concert tour to Saint Petersburg and Moscow in June.