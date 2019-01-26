Korean girl group Mamamo’s Hwasa is gearing up for her first solo album.
The singer’s agency RBW confirmed the news and shared that her fans can expect the album to be released sometime in February. The release date, concept and format of the album are yet to be announced.
This will be Hwasa’s first album in five years since K-Pop group Mamamoo’s debut. She has lent her distinctive, husky voice on collaboration tracks with singer-songwriter eSNa on ‘Love Comes’ as well as with hip-hop artist Loco on track ‘Don’t’, which was a chart-topper in Korea.
The vocalist of the four-member act has also worked on composing songs for the group.