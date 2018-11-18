There’s no messing around when it comes fans of K-Pop girl group Mamamoo.
RBW Entertainment announced that Mamamoo’s upcoming concert in December has been postponed following fans’ protest against the company for better treatment of their artists.
Their concert was scheduled to take place at SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul on December 15 and 16 but fans, loyally known as MooMoo, issued a warning that they would boycott Mamamoo’s concerts and goods due to the group’s “extremely hectic schedule” since January of this year.
Despite initially pushing through with the concert, the all-female group’s agency announced in a statement that the concert, 4season F/W, has been postponed after tallying fans’ votes on November 16.
Mamaoo’s comeback is still scheduled as planned and their new eighth mini album, BLUE;S, is set to be released on November 29.