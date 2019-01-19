Got7’s BamBam has defended BlackPink member Lisa after she faced racist comments online.
It all started when some Korean social media users criticised Lisa’s appearance and Thai background at the 33rd Golden Disk Awards.
“With make-up on, she totally looks like a Russian elf... but with darker hair and no make-up, she looks like any average Thai woman,” one person wrote, according to The Korea Times.
The comments angered Lisa’s fans and were a major point of discussion in her homeland.
In a recent interview during a press event, BamBam, also from Thailand, defended his childhood friend and BlackPink’s youngest member.
“Actually... this issue isn’t a big deal because it originated from only a few people, just like 10 people, so it won’t impact Lisa because she has more people who love and support her,” he told the press.
BamBam went on to mention that “it’s usual” for Thai idols to face similar racism and he has faced it throughout his career.
“I just disregard it,” he added. “I received a lot of attacking comments when I was a rookie but nowadays it’s okay, it’s like people are more open-minded towards me.”
Showing support the best way they can, fans of the K-Pop artist took to Twitter and tweeted #RespectLisa.
Lisa is the most-followed Korean female celebrity on Instagram, having garnered more than 13 million followers.
Lisa — real name Lalisa Manoban or Pranpriya Manoban — was the only person to be accepted into YG Entertainment in Thailand in 2010. She later joined the South Korean label in April 2011 and became its first non-Korean artist. Five years later, Lisa she joined popular all-female K-Pop group as the lead rapper and main dancer.