The singer will be the fourth member from the group to release solo music

Suho Image Credit: Supplied

EXO’s Suho is gearing up for his first solo album.

His label SM Entertainment confirmed reports that its singer will in fact be dropping his first debut album, without revealing a definite release date, concept details or a schedule.

His upcoming new musical offering makes him the fourth EXO member to release solo music following Chen, Lay and Baekhyun.

Aside from his group activities, the leader of the popular K-Pop group has been active in the Korean entertainment industry, whether it’s acting on the big screen and on stage.

This year, he returned to the musical stage with labelmate Super Junior Kyuhyun to perform another run of ‘The Man Who Laughs’ and starred in drama ‘How Are You Bread’.