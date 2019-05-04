EXID. From left to right: Solji, Junghwa, Hani, Hyerin and LE. Image Credit:

EXID’s Hani and Junghwa will leave Banana Culture Entertainment after their contracts expire at the end of May.

The agency confirmed in a statement that the two members will pursue solo activities.

The remaining three members Solji, LE and Hyerin have decided to renew their contracts and will focus on individual goals as of the end of this month.

Leader and main vocalist Solji and main rapper LE are planning to promote themselves as solo artists, while lead vocalist Hyerin is planning to move into broadcast and music activities.

The label stressed that the members don’t consider the departure as a disbandment but rather more as a “turning point from which they can take on new challenges”. They are considering various ways for the quintet to continue as a group again in the future.

Before going on hiatus, EXID will release their last comeback mini-album as a full group. The quintet shared with fans a timetable for their comeback, revealing that their new music and music video is slated for release on May 15.

EXID rose to popularity with 2014 viral breakout single ‘Up & Down’ and its infectious, easy-to-follow choreography, which has made a mark on the K-Pop world. Their last Korean comeback was with upbeat, punchy pop single ‘I Love You’ back in November 2018.