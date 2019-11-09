Image Credit:

CL has officially parted ways with YG Entertainment.

On Friday, the South Korean label released a full statement confirming that a mutual agreement was made to end the artist’s exclusive contract. It went on to thank fans for their support of the artist.

CL was a former member of 2NE1. Since her debut in 2009 as the group’s leader and rapper, the all-female act grew to become one of the most prominent K-Pop girl groups. Though the quartet disbanded, she re-signed with YG Entertainment as a soloist and signed under Universal Music Group’s parent company, School Boy Records.

She has led a successful career as a soloist, becoming the first Korean solo female artist to chart in the Billboard Hot 100 chart on October 2016. She has collaborated with the likes of The Black Eyed Peas on track ‘Dopeness’ last year and also performed at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic closing ceremony.

Her last music release under long-time music label was 2017 special digital single, ‘Goodbye’, along with her bandmates as a farewell to fans. CL is the third 2NE1 member to leave the label.