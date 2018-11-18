Jennie is off to a promising start as a soloist. The BlackPink member broke the internet and smashed records with her debut solo single, Solo, on Korean and international charts.
Solo received great love and attention from fans around the world. The 22-year-old achieved a certified all-kill, by dominating over eight major real-time domestic albums charts in Korea soon after it was released last week.
Written by YG Entertainment’s prominent producer Teddy, the hip-hop number swept up iTunes Top Songs charts in 40 countries including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and United Arab Emirates.
That’s not all. Jennie also became the first Korean female soloist to rank No 1 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart, surpassing prominent artists like Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga.
Showing two sides of Jennie — a young, fragile girl and an independent woman —, the fiery music video hit 10 million views within 15 hours and the numbers still continues to grow.
The singer-rapper is the first member of female group BlackPink to release a solo track. Rose is expected to follow suit before Jisoo and Lisa’s solo material.
The rising girl group has been gaining success since they first started releasing music in 2016. BlackPink made international waves with collaboration track with Dua Lipa. Due to its popularity, Kiss and Make Up is in constant rotation on local radio stations.
The quartet is set to embark on a world tour in seven cities across Asia next year.