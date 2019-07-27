The quintet have released their version of the Emirati singer’s ‘Boshret Kheir’

B.I.G continue to win hearts and impress fans with another Arabic song cover.

As part of their Global Cover Project, the quintet released a rendition of Hussain Al Jassmi’s ‘Boshret Kheir’ on YouTube last Friday.

It was released through a playful music video that shows the members having fun and filming themselves singing throughout different scenes and scenarios.

It has already garnered more than 57,000 views in one day, with the majority of comments in Arabic.

The K-Pop group has previously released a number of Arabic-language cover songs such as The5’s ‘La Bezzaf’, Abu’s ‘3 Daqat’ ft Soya and Sa’ad Lamjarred’s ‘Lm3allem’. To date, their music videos have received 3.5 million, 4.1 million, and 2.3 million views, respectively.

With the overwhelming support from their growing Arab fan base, the K-Pop group went on to release an Arabic version of their original song ‘Hello Hello’.

Their hard work has also awarded them diplomatic recognition in Seoul.

Last month, B.I.G was invited to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. The quintet performed a cover of ‘La Bezzaf’ for the royal, with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and others present.

Member Benji previously revealed to Gulf News tabloid! that his bandmates have taken an interest in the language and are taking Arabic lessons after releasing their covers. They even showcased their skills at the luncheon where they prepared a speech in Arabic.

Locals fans may be seeing the band soon as Benji hinted a possibility of holding a concert in the UAE.