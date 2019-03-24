Image Credit:

BIG keeps stealing the hearts of its Arab fans. After a month of releasing a cover of The5’s hit song ‘La Bezzaf’, the K-Pop group returned with another cover of an Arabic song. This time, they sang Abu and Yousra’s popular 2017 track, ‘3 Daqat’.

This time, the five members — Benji, Gunmin, Heedo, Minpyo and Jinseok — sang alongside female singer Soya.

Since the music video’s release on March 14, it has received a lot of love and attention among their Biginning fan base, gaining more than 1 million views on YouTube. The band also shared behind-the-scenes footage of them at the studio recording the song.

BIG mentioned on Instagram that “The Global Cover Project has just begun!” This may be a hint for fans that there are more Arabic cover songs coming.