Singer says he was not aware of alleged illegal activities in his building

Big Bang’s Daesung has denied any association with an alleged illegal sex business running at his Gangnam-owned building and promises to take legal action.

On July 25, South Korean TV network Channel A first broke the story of illegal entertainment businesses — speculated to have involved prostitution services — occurring in the singer’s building in Nonhyeon-dong neighbourhood of the upscale Gangnam district.

The report stated that tenants of four adult entertainment companies — from the fifth to eight floor — were registered as photo studios and restaurants and have been operating in the building since 2005, before the singer bought it for $26.2 million (Dh96 million) in 2017.

Daesung, who has been fulfilling his military duties since March 2018 and is scheduled to be discharged in December, released an official apology for the controversy through his label JYP Entertainment and explained that he is unaware of the tenants’ illegal activities.

“I joined the army almost immediately after purchasing the building. The tenants had been running their businesses before I purchased it. I did not know about their illegal activities,” he said according to The Korea Times.

The singer has promised to take responsibility as the property owner and to take legal action if there is found to be illegal activity.

Daesung’s real estate agent came to the singer’s defence and told Channel A he’s not involved in the operations of the building. However, the alleged illegal business owners claimed that the member of the mega boy band was aware of activities in his building. They reportedly told Channel A that they had multiple meeting with the singer’s representatives and were prevented from moving their business after attempting to do so.

The Seoul Gangnam Police announced that they will investigate and look into whether Daesung was involved in abetting or aiding the businesses.