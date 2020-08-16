Astro’s Moonbin and Sanha are gearing up to for their unit debut.
On Friday, Fantagio Entertainment announced that its artists have already completed recording music and plan to formally launch in mid-September. No other details have officially been revealed yet as of this writing.
Other K-Pop groups have successfully launched into subunits with their respective members, however it’s Astro’s first ever unit since its debut in 2016.
As they prepare for their debut, Moonbin and Sanha are currently busy working as MCs for MBC Music’s music television programme ‘Show Champion’.
Before releasing summer single ‘No I Don’t …’ on June 28, the act’s vocalists joined the rest of the members — JinJin, MJ, Eunwoo and Rocky — with EP ‘Getaway’ fronted by single ‘Knock’, which sealed the group’s second music show win since their launch.