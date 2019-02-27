Tickets for Jackson’s residency — which spans dates in May (17, 18, 21, 22, 25, 26), July (24, 26, 27, 31) and August (2, 3, 7, 9, 10) — go on sale to the public on March 2. Members of Jackson’s fan club, as well as Citi card holders, will get access to a presale on February 27.