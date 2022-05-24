Jason Derulo can’t seem to get enough of the Dubai. The US R’n’B singer is heading back to the city to perform Soho Garden Meydan on May 26.
Derulo is a popular singer-songwriter who first gained fame in 2009 with the song ‘Whatcha Say’. Since then he has released hit songs such as ‘Wiggle’, ‘Talk Dirty’, ‘Savage Love’ and ‘Jalebi Baby’. He has sold more than 30 million singles, 11 of which have achieved Platinum status.
The singer will take to the stage at NSG, which is the upper-level outdoor club at Soho Garden Meydan with skyline views of Dubai. The singer frequently visits the UAE, and last performed at the same venue in December.
On the same weekend, Ukrainian DJ duo ARTBAT will also be performing. Artur and Batish will take to the decks on May 28 at CODE at Soho Garden, Dubai’s largest indoor house and techno club. The duo are known for chart-topping records including ‘Uplift’, ‘Trip EP’ and ‘Tabu’.
Both performances will take place from 10pm to 3am. Walk-ins to the venue are on first come first served basis and reservations are recommended. Minimum table spend is applicable.