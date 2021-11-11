Irish rock band The Script will be the special guest at the invite-only Gala Dinner at the Dubai Airshow this year.
The trio will perform on November 17 at Atlantis, The Palm, as part of the Dubai Airshow 2021 celebrations.
The Script was formed in 2007 in Dublin and they have gone on to make six number one platinum-selling albums and win a number of awards.
The group, made up of Danny O’Donoghue, Mark Sheehan and Glen Power, is best know for tracks such as ‘Superheroes’, ‘The Man Who Can’t Be Moved’ and ‘Breakeven’,
Their latest album, ‘Tales from the Script – Greatest Hits’ peaked at number one just last month, and the alt rockers recently announced a global tour that will kick off in February 2022 and take them to North America, Europe and Australia.
Dubai Airports’ CEO, Paul Griffiths, commented in a statement: “This year’s Airshow promises to be bigger and better than ever before, as we welcome people from across the world back to Dubai post-pandemic. One of the most sought-after invitations of the year, the Dubai Airshow Gala Dinner will be one of the social highlights of the year. By having an internationally acclaimed band such as The Script performing, we are reaffirming Dubai Airshow’s significance on a global stage whilst thanking our valued guests and partners for their continued support throughout what has been a challenging year for the industry.”
Previous artists who have performed at the Gala Dinner include Jennifer Lopez, One Republic and Katy Perry.