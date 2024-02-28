'Surtaal', a concert that celebrates classical Indian music in all its glory, will return to Dubai with its fourth season at the Emirates international School Auditorium, Jumeirah, on March 2.
This year, Surtaal will also include Carnatic music, with The Anirudh Varma Collectives performing, revealed organiser Sudip Saha.
Carnatic music, the musical tradition of South India and the counterpart to Hindustani classical music of North India, is known for its complex rhythms and melodies, based on the classical Indian frameworks of talas and ragas. Surtaal is an endeavour to promote Indian Classical Music in Dubai and has hosted legends like Ustad Rashid Khan, Pandit Hariharan, Pandit Bickram Ghosh, Kaushiki Chakraborty, and Pandit Rajhesh Vaidya, to name a few.
Readers of Gulf News can avail a special discount of 20 per cent with the promo code GEMENTERPRISES20. Tickets are available from Dh75 at platinumlist.net. For details, contact 0503529950.