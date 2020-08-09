Hyolyn has announced a comeback with her second mini-album, ‘Say My Name’.
On August 7, the singer excited fans by dropping a first teaser image of her upcoming musical offering, which is slated for release on August 19.
At time of writing, no further details on the album has been revealed.
The former Sistar member has been keeping busy, entertaining fans with song covers such as that of Sam Smith’s ‘To Die For’, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s ‘Stuck With U’, and more.
Last week, the singer and her former bandmates — Bora, Soyu, and Dasom — celebrated their 10th anniversary separately, dropping images of each holding their group albums on their respective social media platforms.
The singer was part of female quartet Sistar for seven years, before it’s disbandment in 2017. The act has released several hits such as ‘Shake It’, ‘Touch My Body’ and, ‘Loving U’.
Following the all-female group’s disbandment, the star went on to establish her own label. The former Sistar member and leader is renowned for her husky vocals and powerful performances.
Back in March, she announced her official fandom name as Bae — which is also the title of her 2018 lead single.