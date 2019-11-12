Bollywood star will be in the UAE to flag off his branded workout at fitness centre

Hrithik Roshan Image Credit: IANS

In what seems like a perfect wrap to the 30x30 Dubai Fitness Challenge 2019 ending this weekend, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan will be in the UAE on November 16 to work out at the Cult.fit chain of fitness centres at La Mer and Dubai Marina.

The actor is expected to hit the Cult.fit gym at the Palm Strip branch at 4.40pm and will lead the celebrity HRX by Hrithik Roshan workout, a combination of movements that will strengthen your core and legs. Roshan will then head to another branch at the Dubai Marina at 5.40pm.

The actor is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood and has delivered two back to back hits including ‘Super 30’ and ‘War’. In the blockbuster ‘War’, which made Rs4 billion at the box office, he played an agent who’s in top physical form.