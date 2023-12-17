The ‘Scenes from a Marriage’ actress revealed on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ that Swift, 34, sent her a breakup playlist after the pair met for the first time at the 2011 Met Gala.

“We were both sitting next to each other ... and she was so sweet,” Chastain, 46, told host Jimmy Fallon, also explaining that it was the first time she had been invited to the annual fashion event.

She continued, “I just went through a breakup and I was talking to her about that, and we went and danced together— it was such a fun night.”

“And then the next day, I had an email from iTunes that said, like, ‘Taylor Swift’ or whatever, and I just thought that it was a Taylor Swift album,” continued Chastain, before adding that she discovered Swift, “had made me a breakup playlist that she sent me! Isn’t that the sweetest thing?”

“What, are you kidding me? That’s unbelievable!” Fallon, 49, responded.

“I know! And here I thought it was like a Taylor Swift advertisement,” added Chastian. “And she had, like, curated all these breakup songs to send me to help me get through my break-up.”

Although Chastain did not specify who she split up with in 2011, she did meet her future husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo a year later in 2012. The couple has been married since 2017.

Fallon shared a photo of Chastain visiting Swift backstage with pals at her Eras tour earlier this year on the show, and Chastain has continued to support Swift in return.

“I was in Mexico City and she was touring there and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to Taylor’s concert,’ “ Chastain explained of the photo.

“This is my assistant Ali and she is like, obsessed with Taylor Swift and it was like the best day of her life. And I met Taylor, she’s actually really sweet,” she added.

Chastain will next be seen in the upcoming film ‘Memory’, written and directed by Michel Franco, alongside Peter Sarsgaard. The film follows Sylvia (Chastain), a social worker whose life is turned upside down when Saul (Sarsgaard) follows her home from their high school reunion, revealing secrets from her past.

“It was so much about how this woman has been calcified by life and is only really moving through the world using trauma as a shield to prevent anyone from getting close,” Chastain told IndieWire of the film in September.