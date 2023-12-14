The nominations for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards have been announced.

Actor Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ leads the list with a record-breaking 18 nominations surpassing ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and ‘The Shape of Water’ which landed 14 during their respective years, as per Variety.

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ and Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Poor Things’ bagged 13 nominations.

A complete list of this year’s nominees are as follows:

Best Picture

American Fiction: Barbie, The Color Purple, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, Saltburn.

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon), Colman Domingo (Rustin) Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer), Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction).

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall), Greta Lee (Past Lives), Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Margot Robbie (Barbie), Emma Stone (Poor Things).

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction), Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon), Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer), Ryan Gosling (Barbie), Charles Melton (May December), Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), America Ferrera (Barbie), Jodie Foster (Nyad), Julianne Moore (May December (, Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers).

Best Young Actor/Actress

Abby Ryder Fortson (Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret), Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie), Calah Lane (Wonka), Milo Machado Graner (Anatomy of a Fall), Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers), Madeleine Yuna Voyles (The Creator).

Best Acting Ensemble

Air, Barbie, The Color Purple, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Oppenheimer

Best Director

Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Greta Gerwig (Barbie), Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things), Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), Alexander Payne (The Holdovers), Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Best Original Screenplay

Samy Burch (May December), Alex Convery (Air) Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer (Maestro), Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach (Barbie), David Hemingson (The Holdovers), Celine Song (Past Lives).

Best Adapted Screenplay

Kelly Fremon Craig (Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret), Andrew Haigh (All of Us Strangers), Cord Jefferson (American Fiction), Tony McNamara (Poor Things), Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon).

Best Cinematography

Maestro, Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, Poor Things, Saltburn, Oppenheimer

Best Production Design

Saltburn, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Barbie, Poor Things, Asteroid City.

Best Editing

Air, Barbie, Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro.

Best Costume Design

Barbie, Wonka, The Color Purple, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, Napoleon.

Best Hair and Make-up

Barbie, The Color Purple, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Priscilla,

Best Visual Effects

The Creator, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Best Comedy

American Fiction, Barbie, Bottoms, The Holdovers, No Hard Feelings, Poor Things.

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron, Elemental, Nimona, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Wish

Best Foreign Language Film

Anatomy of a Fall, Godzilla Minus One, Perfect Days, Society of the Snow, The Taste of Things, The Zone of Interest

Best Song

“Dance the Night” (Barbie) I’m Just Ken (Barbie) Peaches (The Super Mario Bros. Movie), Road to Freedom (Rustin) This Wish (Wish) What Was I Made For (Barbie)

Best Score

Jerskin Fendrix (Poor Things), Michael Giacchino (Society of the Snow), Ludwig Goransson (Oppenheimer), Daniel Pemberton (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Robbie Robertson (Killers of the Flower Moon), Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (Barbie).