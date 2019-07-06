Young Bahraini pop star to bring all her beloved hits as well as new releases

Hala Al Turk Image Credit:

Young Arab pop star Hala Al Turk will perform a free concert at Modhesh World at the Dubai World Trade Centre on July 11 as part of Dubai Summer Surprises.

The Bahraini singer, who has been performing since she was discovered on the ‘Arabs Got Talent’ reality show in 2011, will bring some of her top hits as well as recent releases.

With a portfolio of more than 18 tracks in English and Arabic, her biggest hits include ‘Happy Happy’ which has more than 400 million YouTube views. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, with the show scheduled to start at 7pm.