Guy Manoukian, Yara and Faudel Image Credit: GN Archives

If you want to skip the expensive NYE parties and bring the family in on the fun, then catch artists Guy Manoukian, Yara and Faudel as they perform live at Dubai Festival City Mall for its December 31 extravaganza.

With 22 entertainment acts planned for the night, visitors will also be treated to an immersive Imagine laser and fountain show, coupled with dazzling fireworks at 9pm and again at midnight.

Lebanese-Armenian pianist Guy Manoukian Image Credit: Supplied

Festivities will kick off from 6pm on the night, with visitors having the chance to sing and dance to crowd favourites ahead of the three acts of the night. Opening acts will start with Mario Reyes The Gypsy Man playing Latin classics, followed by Arabic-Cuban music star Hanine.

Next up is Mohamad Samih for a fusion of modern and traditional Arabic music featuring songs of Moroccan, Khaleeji, Kuwaiti, Egyptian, and Lebanese origin. American pop artist Boogie Breeze and international pop singer SS.HH.a.n.a will close the segment and prepare fans for the upcoming concert featuring the three headliners.

Image Credit: Supplied

Lebanese-Armenian music legends Manoukian is a renowned performer, whose fusion of oriental melodies with modern masterpieces has transcended geographies.

Yara, popular on the Arab music scene, will be performing her latest hits and most popular songs. One of the most followed celebrities in the region at almost 10 million followers on Instagram, the Lebanese pop singer started her musical career with the release of her first single ‘Hob Kabeer’ in 2005. She then released her debut album ‘Twasa Fia’, and there has been no looking back since.

Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

For the concert finale, French-Algerian singer and actor Faudel will keep visitors fuelled throughout the rest of the night. Dubbed ‘The Little Prince of Rai’, he is one of the most widely recognised rai performers to have emerged in the 1990s. Faudel’s style pays homage to the great masters of North African music.

From 1am onwards, a DJ line-up will rock the after-party vibes with back-to-back mixes of new and nostalgic sounds from afrobeat and house to hip hop.

Elsewhere, the Imagine laser, light and fountain show will feature unique themes every hour starting 6.05pm until 1am.