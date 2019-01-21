Born in France of Spanish ancestors, the members of the group sing in Spanish, a mix of pop-oriented flamenco and light songs derived from the traditional Catalan rumba. The group first became famous in 1987 with their album ‘Gipsy Kings’ that became a phenomenon, certified gold and platinum around the globe, introducing the world to ‘Rumba Gitano’ — South America’s rumba rhythm married to the fleet attack of flamenco guitars with hits such as ‘Djobi Djoba’ and ‘Baila Baila’.