The model came to her boyfriend’s defence after Jake Paul called him a ‘little guy’

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Image Credit: AP

Ding, ding, ding: Gigi Hadid is in Zayn Malik’s corner.

The American model defended her English singer boyfriend on Twitter after YouTuber Jake Paul called him a “little guy”.

“Almost had to clap up zane [sic] from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to [expletive] off when I was being nice to him,” the amateur boxer and brother to Logan Paul posted, to his 3.7 million followers.

Jake Paul Image Credit: NYT

Continuing his Twitter tirade, he aimed the next blow directly at Malik: “Zane [sic] I know you’re reading this… stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big [expletive] hotel room hahaha.”

Malik did not respond on his page, where he has 28.5 million followers, but his beau Hadid did. She called Paul out on her own Twitter, where she has 9.1 million followers, describing Malik a “respectful king”.

Model Gigi Hadid Image Credit: Reuters

“Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..?” Hadid responded.

“Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly [expletive],” wrote Hadid.

Paul has since deleted his original tweet and claimed he’d been inebriated.

“Someone needs to take my phone when i’m drunk because I am a [expletive] idiot,” he posted the following day.

Singer Zayn Malik Image Credit: Supplied

Hadid defends ‘Palestinian food’ tweet

Earlier last week, Hadid had defended another of her tweets, where she had named her favourite Palestinian dishes upon a fan’s request.

“Kibbeh w labneh and tabbouleh,” wrote Hadid, with two hearts. “Or just a simple eggs and zaatar for breakfast,” she added, followed by three drooling emojis.

Several users responded sarcastically to her tweet and claimed that the items she mentioned were strictly Lebanese.

Hadid, however, replied saying she had grown up around Palestinian food due to her businessman father Mohammed Hadid.

“To every1 saying all of these foods are Lebanese only, [peace and love]. My dad was born in Palestine in ‘48, where his family lived for many generations before that & ate these foods their entire lives. B4 borders & ownership of land, the region’s dishes & ingredients were always the same,” wrote Hadid.

“I should also add that my family and I support many family owned Lebanese restaurants to enjoy the food we all love!”