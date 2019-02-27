As part of its well-honed list of the World Classical Music Series performers for 2019, dcc Dubai Concert Committee is bringing another child prodigy-turned-maestro to the stage: Steven Lin.
Lin, a Taiwanese American pianist, who won a full scholarship to study at The Juilliard School at the age of ten, went on to debut with New York Philharmonic in Avery Fisher Hall at age 13. And since then, there’s been no looking back. His now crowded collection of trophies includes an award won at the Concert Artists Guild Competition and the John Giordano Jury Chairman Discretionary Award, won at the 2013 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.
Come March 23, the gifted performer (now 30) will play at One and Only Royal Mirage, Royal Ballroom, a routine that includes the works by Schumann, Beethoven, Medtner and Liszt. Tickets to the concert, which begins at 8pm, cost Dh210.