Lin, a Taiwanese American pianist, who won a full scholarship to study at The Juilliard School at the age of ten, went on to debut with New York Philharmonic in Avery Fisher Hall at age 13. And since then, there’s been no looking back. His now crowded collection of trophies includes an award won at the Concert Artists Guild Competition and the John Giordano Jury Chairman Discretionary Award, won at the 2013 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.