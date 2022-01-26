With their hit song Bazinga, the Filipino pop group SB19 scaled their way to the top of Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart, displacing Butter by BTS.
The global K-pop sensation dominated the top post for the chart’s entire existence — before giving way to SB19, a Manila-based group, on December 7, 2021. On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, SB19‘s Bazinga has already spent its 7th week at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart.
The Hot Trending Songs chart tracks globally trending songs on Twitter and was founded only in 2021.
“The Filipino group’s single surpasses the six-week run of BTS‘ “Butter” for the most weeks spent at No. 1 on the chart so far, dating to the list’s October launch,” Billboard reported on Tuesday.
Bazinga has aced the chart with 9.3 million Twitter mentions in the January 15-22 tracking week. The momentum has continued since the October 2021 premiere of its official video. The group performed the song at the 34th Awit Awards of the Philippine Association of the Record Industry in November.
SB19 also performed the song on the BYE2021 digital music festival on New Year’s Eve and took part in the ASEAN-Korea ROUND Festival Jan. 9.
Bazinga premiered on Youtube on October 29, 2021, and has drawn 4.14m million views so far.
Billboard attributes the jump to SB19’s performance during the Awards night, where the F-pop group won People’s Voice Favourite Song for their track “Hanggang sa Huli.”
The group was nominated for three other categories, including Best Performance by a Group Recording Artists.
The P-pop group thanked their fans on their Twitter page. SB19’s Filipino-language song What?, which premiered in March 2021, has already grabbed 15 million Youtube eyeballs.