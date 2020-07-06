Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who won the Best Original Score Academy Award for ‘The Hateful Eight’, has died at 91.
According to reports, his death resulted from complications after Morricone broke his femur during a fall last week.
Despite beginning his career as a football player for A.S. Roma, he went on to become a prolific composer and scored more than 400 films and television shows in his lifetime.
In 1996, he scored ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’, which was considered one of the most influential soundtracks of all time.
Some of his other films include ‘The Untouchables’, ‘Mission to Mars’ and ‘Ripley’s Game’.
Morricone created the official theme for the 1978 Fifa World Cup.
His work has been featured in TV shows such as ‘The Simpsons’ and ‘Sopranos’.
He has won three Grammy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards and six BAFTAs, as well as many of Italy’s highest honours.
His influence was felt by composers such as Hans Zimmer, but he was known to influence those outside the film industry, as well, including Metallica and Radiohead.