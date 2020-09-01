The singer is a first time dad as he shares a photo of his week-old daughter’s blanket

Ed Sheeran Image Credit: Reuters

Whip out the guitar and get ready to celebrate: Ed Sheeran is a father. The singer-songwriter, 29, has welcomed his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn, born last week, with a rare Instagram break after a months-long hiatus.

Sheeran shared the first image related to the birth of his daughter, Lyra Antarctica, on social media on Tuesday.

In the image, baby socks sit atop a woven, multicoloured blanket.

“Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you,” wrote Sheeran under the photograph.

“Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter — Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x,” he continued.

Sheeran has been off Instagram since December 2019, when he told fans he’s been a “bit non stop since 2017” and needed to “take a breather to travel, write and read.” It seems that Sheeran is in no hurry to return as he focuses on his growing family.

Sheeran and Cherry got married in 2018. Though the two had known each other since they were young, attending Thomas Mills High School in Suffolk, England, it wasn’t until 2015 that a romantic relationship began to blossom.