Dubai group Park Street Band, known for their covers of hit Bengali songs, will perform live at a special event celebrating all things Kolkata on May 3 at the Astoria Hotel, Bur Dubai.
Called the Park Street Brunch #4, the event will feature all things Bengali, from music to food inspired by Kolkata’s famed Park Street, also an inspiration for the band.
The band is comprised of musicians with contrasting styles, united with their love for Bangla music: Rohit Gupta (vocals and keyboards) is the frontman of a leading Indian band called Raaga Factory; Cmith Sarkar (bass) also plays for the same band and is an audio production professional; Mitin Chakraborty (drums) has played in multilingual bands in India and in various platforms in Dubai; Ishan (vocals and guitar) is also a frontman in a leading English band called Roots, mainly performing folk rock and bluegrass music; and Arun Patrao, who also plays with Roots and a few other bands. Guest artists include Rishi Chanda (Parash Pathor, Hip Pocket), Chiradeep Lahiri (Parash Pathor, Krosswindz) and Dubai based singer Nishita Charles.
Food and beverage packages start at Dh49. The event begins at 1.30pm.