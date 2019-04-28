The band is comprised of musicians with contrasting styles, united with their love for Bangla music: Rohit Gupta (vocals and keyboards) is the frontman of a leading Indian band called Raaga Factory; Cmith Sarkar (bass) also plays for the same band and is an audio production professional; Mitin Chakraborty (drums) has played in multilingual bands in India and in various platforms in Dubai; Ishan (vocals and guitar) is also a frontman in a leading English band called Roots, mainly performing folk rock and bluegrass music; and Arun Patrao, who also plays with Roots and a few other bands. Guest artists include Rishi Chanda (Parash Pathor, Hip Pocket), Chiradeep Lahiri (Parash Pathor, Krosswindz) and Dubai based singer Nishita Charles.