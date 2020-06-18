Dubai Opera will welcome The Gipsy Kings by Andre Reyes and other global acts live on its channels.
The venue has also launched a new UAE-based concert series called ‘The Green Room Jazz Club Series’, where artists will perform live from the 125th level of the Burj Khalifa every Monday.
As part of the partnership with ‘At the top, Burj Khalifa’, Iraqi-Belgian pop and R&B artist Sandra Sahi will perform on June 25 at 6pm. The performance will be streamed live on Dubai Opera’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
Meanwhile, composer Okiem will perform from his home on June 18 at 8pm, and the Gipsy Kings by Andre Reyes will take centre stage on June 20 at 8pm on the venue’s Facebook and YouTube channels.
Dubai-based Spanish soprano Isabel Maria Canada Luna will perform on July 1 at 8pm while experimental band NOON will stream live from the Dubai Opera Studio on July 2 at 7pm.
The performances will be divided between Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.