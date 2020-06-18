Dubai Design District (d3) has teamed up with Apple Music to curate playlists showcasing the region’s most promising musicians.
Four playlists are currently available through the d3 and Apple Music collaboration: Get Fit With It, Weekly Focus, Evening Soul Vibes and Friday Night Dance. The playlists feature a mix of international artists and locally based musicians.
The workout playlist features regional rap and R&B artists such as Menon, Majeed, Freek and KC Hamada, as well as global hitmakers such as The Weeknd and Stormzy.
Reem Ekay, Fafa, Layla Kardan and Jindi are among the home-grown artists featured in other playlists.
“Dubai has gradually grown in its popularity as a leading destination for musical talent, and is already home to many talented performers who deserve a chance to express themselves and earn their spot in the limelight,” said Khadija Al Bastaki, the executive director of d3.
The playlists are exclusively available through Apple Music.