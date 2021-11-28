Dubai-based Indian artist Neha Pandey has dropped her second Arabic track ‘Ya Weli’, a love song, ahead of the UAE National Day.
The pop song, which was shot in collaboration with Nikon MEA, gives voice to a woman celebrating her love. ‘Ya Weli’, which literally translates to ‘Oh Gosh’, is filmed to the backdrop of Dubai’s Bab Al Shams Desert Resort. The song has already garnered more than 200,000 views on YouTube.
“‘Ya Weli’ was born out of my love and respect for the Arabic culture and language. As an Indian artist who calls Dubai home, it truly makes me feel that music has no language. This is one of my favourite tracks that I’ve sung. It is close to my heart and I would like the world to experience it,” says Pandey said in a media statement.
This is not Pandey’s first track in Arabic. In 2019, she released the Arabic version of her hit song ‘Busy Busy’. Being based in the UAE for many years, the singer says she has been exposed to many cultures and forms of music and likes experimenting with it through her music.
The singer describes her musical style as a dasg of pop, hip hop, soul and R&B. She also confesses that she likes to perform “songs that have a western flavour in them.”
Pandey grew up between Dehradun, Lucknow, Delhi and Dubai and claims that in the pursuit of education, she is in the possession of several degrees.