Singer Dua Lipa is being sued for sharing a picture of herself on her social media — and this is not the first time this has happened to a celebrity.
The paparazzi picture in question was taken in February 2019 and a company called Integral Images has filed the lawsuit in California on July 6 claiming the singer “without permission or authorisation from plaintiff, actively copied, stored, and/or displayed plaintiff’s photograph on the account and engaged in this misconduct knowingly and in violation of the United States copyright laws”.
The company says the Lipa uses her social media accounts as a marketing tool and that her posting their picture amounts to commercial usage.
“[Lipa’s Instagram] account is monetised in that it contains content designed to accumulate followers who are directed to, via link and/or advertisement, consume and purchase defendant’s content — defendant profits from these activities,” Integral’s lawsuit read, according to The Independent.
Other stars who’ve been sued for using paparazzi pictures of themselves on their social media include Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid and Jessica Simpson.