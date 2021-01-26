DJ David Guetta will perform a live-streamed concert from the top of the iconic Burj Al Arab Image Credit: Supplied

Legendary French DJ David Guetta will perform a live-streamed concert from the top of the iconic Burj Al Arab in Dubai as part of the fourth leg of his United At Home charity series.

The online only event will go live for free at 6pm on February 6 on Guetta’s YouTube.

The concert will be quite unlike any other the famed musician would have been part of; he’ll be sending out his top EDM hits from the helipad of the hotel, against a sunset, fireworks and a light show.

“After Miami, New York and the Louvre in Paris, I am very proud to announce that we’re heading to the top of the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah for another United At Home show, this time in a city that is dear to my heart: Dubai,” Guetta said in a statement. “So far, we raised more than 1.6 million US Dollars and counting, thanks to my fans across the globe.”

Guetta aims to raise funds through a link on his website, with the money going towards Unicef and Dubai Cares’ Education Uninterrupted campaign that supports students and teachers who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

DJ David Guetta Image Credit: Reuters

“In these difficult times, we hope to bring comfort, joy, and support through the power of music and emotions. We have supported many charities and helped make a real difference in people’s lives during the pandemic. We continue in this direction today, benefiting Unicef and Dubai Cares,” he added.

The ‘Memories’ hit maker is no stranger to the city; he has performed in Dubai multiple times and reportedly even has a home here.

Guetta’s last United At Home performance was a New Year’s Eve set beamed from the Louvre Museum in Paris. His events so far have been viewed by more than 75 million people.