French DJ David Guetta during an interview at Jumeirah Al Naseem, Dubai, on February 3, 2021. Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News

French DJ David Guetta, who is in Dubai to perform at the Burj Al Arab, has told Gulf News that he got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the city and hopes that with enough people immunised the world can go back to normal.

During a sit down interview on February 3, the ‘Titanium’ hit maker talked about how once the pandemic ends, people are going to go into party mode — including himself.

“There’s been so much frustration and need to party, I think the minute we are open, when everyone is vaccinated and we can star a normal life again, it’s going to be one year of non-stop partying,” he said.

When asked if he was vaccinated, Guetta replied in the affirmative and mentioned he got the dose in Dubai.

“I did the first shot already. I’m very happy. I feel very blessed to be in Dubai and be able to do it,” the 53-year-old star said. According to a Reuters report, the DJ got the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Guetta will perform a live-streamed concert from the top of the Burj Al Arab in Dubai as part of the fourth leg of his United At Home charity series. The online only event will go live for free at 6pm on February 6 on Guetta’s YouTube.

“After Miami, New York and the Louvre in Paris, I am very proud to announce that we’re heading to the top of the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah for another United At Home show, this time in a city that is dear to my heart: Dubai,” Guetta said in a statement. “So far, we raised more than 1.6 million US Dollars and counting, thanks to my fans across the globe.”