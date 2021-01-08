The ‘90s Bollywood star, who lives in Dubai, announced she has been vaccinated

Shilpa Shirodkar Image Credit: Instagram.com/shilpashirodkar73/

Nineties Bollywood star Shilpa Shirodkar has found newfound fame after reportedly becoming the first Indian actress to get a COVID-19 vaccine, which she took in Dubai.

Shirodkar, who is best known to act in films such as ‘Hum’, ‘Khuda Gawah’, ‘Kishen Kanhaiya’ and ‘Gopi Kishen’, found herself even trending on social media after she got a jab during the vaccine drive that is ongoing in Dubai.

The actress, who currently lives in Dubai, posted a picture of herself in a mask, while revealing she had been vaccinated. “Vaccinated and safe! The new normal... here I come 2021. Thank you, UAE,” she posted.

The 47-year-old is certainly not the first celebrity in the UAE to get a jab, with Emirati musician Hussain Al Jassmi also announcing on Twitter that he got a jab as well.

Shilpa Shirodkar and Madhuri Dixit in Kishen Kanhaiya Image Credit: GN Archives

He posted on January 8: “Today, I received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. We thank Allah almighty for the blessing of the UAE. We thank Allah Almighty for having such a wise leadership that puts human being before anything else. Our country and our people are always at the top thanks to their thought, wisdom and support for our leadership. I am very proud of being part of this nation.”

The UAE, which is offering vaccines free of charge for its residents, has administered more than 826,000 doses so far.