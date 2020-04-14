Image Credit:

Palestinian singer Omar Kamal will perform live on Dubai Opera’s Instagram account on April 15, from 7pm to 7.45pm. Kamal had previously performed at Dubai Opera on December 15. The singer rose to popularity as the ‘Arab Frank Sinatra’ for his rich, deep tone.

As part of their series of live online events, Dubai Opera will also host comedians Ali Al Sayed and Mina Liccione on April 18 at 7pm, for a special Variety Show they created. Expect to see “comedy antics, performances by special guests musicians and a surprise Broadway finale,” according to an event announcement.