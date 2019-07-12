Paternity dispute has lasted three decades after the singer refused to take a DNA test

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on July 10, 2019 shows a file photo taken on September 23, 2015 of Spanish singer Julio Iglesias in Mexico city and a file photo taken on July 04, 2019 of Javier Sanchez Santos in Valencia. A Spanish court ruled on July 10, 2019 that Grammy award-winning singer Julio Iglesias is the biological father of a 43-year-old Javier Sanchez Santos. The judge in the case refused to admit DNA evidence obtained surreptitiously by a private detective working for the claimant and his lawyer. But he ruled that the man's mother had provided credible details of her affair with the singer and also cited the physical resemblance between the two men. / AFP / Ronaldo SCHEMIDT AND JOSE JORDAN Image Credit: AFP

A Spanish court ruled that singer Julio Iglesias is the father of a 43-year old man, resolving a paternity dispute that had lasted three decades after the veteran star refused to take a DNA test.

Javier Sanchez-Santos was born in 1976 to Portuguese dancer Maria Edite Santos.

Iglesias’ lawyer, Fernando Falomir, said the singer would appeal the ruling by the local court in Valencia.

“The ruling is based on the refusal (to take the DNA test), not on any other evidence. The fact that some photos show Mrs Santos and Julio Iglesias together that summer in a professional context is no proof,” Falomir told TV channel A Punt.

In its ruling, the court said Iglesias’ refusal to take the DNA test and evidence of “certain contact and relations” between the singer and Santos at the time of conception were sufficient to establish paternity.

Iglesias, 75, has sold more than 300 million records in 14 languages, making him the best-selling Latin artist ever. He turned to singing after a car accident in 1963 that ended his burgeoning career as a soccer player.