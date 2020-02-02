GOT7, Twice and others cancel or postpone shows in South Korea, Japan and elsewhere

Entertainment agencies have cancelled or postponed K-Pop events in South Korea and Asia in light of the Coronavirus virus outbreak.

GOT7 has pulled the plug on their Bangkok and Singapore stops for their ‘Keep Spinning’ world tour, JYP Entertainment announced on Friday.

The virus has also compelled its artists Twice to temporarily halt their Japanese fan meeting. Girl group Momoland also had a fan meeting planned in Japan but it was postponed until further notice.

Girls Generations’ Taeyeon was due to perform in Singapore for her ‘The Unseen’ concert on Saturday but decided to defer it due to public health concerns. Label mates NCT Dream followed suit, decidedly halting their stops for their first solo tour ‘The Dream Show’ in Singapore, Jakarta and Macau.

Event organiser SKN LIVE, behind NU’EST member Ren’s event, titled ‘Ren’s Life’, scheduled to take place in Macau on February 23, announced that new details will be shared at a later date.

YG Entertainment revealed that recordings for BlackPink member Lisa’s TV appearance as a dance mentor on Chinese reality show ‘Idol Producer 2’ on Saturday was also postponed.

Fan signing events in China by groups SECH SKIES and WJSN have also been put on hold.

Cube Entertainment announced that Pentagon’s fan showcase for their upcoming ‘Universe’ comeback will be held without an audience on February 12 and will air via a live-stream.

Super Junior have also decided to cancel two of their concerts, ‘Super Junior: The Stage’, that have brought 400 fans near Seoul. The group decided to lend a helping hand by donating 10,000 face masks to the Community Chest of Korea. The non-profit organisation will distribute them to youth and child welfare facilities throughout South Korea, the charity group revealed.