The singer co-wrote the humanitarian aid song back in 1985 with Michael Jackson

Lionel Richie Image Credit: Abdel Krim Kallouche / Gulf News

Lionel Richie would like to bring back ‘We Are the World’ for coronavirus victims.

The singer co-wrote the humanitarian aid song with Michael Jackson in 1985, but told People magazine that he keeps coming back to it.

When it originally released three decades ago, the song raised more than $60 million for famine relief across African countries. A version of it was launched in 2010 to provide funds for Haiti’s disaster relief.

Now Richie thinks it might be time for another go-around.

“What happened in China, in Europe, it came here. So, if we don’t save our brothers there, it’s going to come home … All of us are in this together,” said Richie.

The 70-year-old singer, who was in Dubai in February for the jazz festival, revealed that he thought about writing a different song at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, but couldn’t.

“Every time I try and write another message, I write those same words,” he said.

“Two weeks ago, we said we didn’t want to do too much [about the song] because this is not the time to sell an anniversary. But the message is so clear.”

More than 40 artists sang the original track, including country artist Kenny Rogers, who died this week.

“I must admit, every once in a while, God has to do something to get us back on track,” said Richie of Rogers’ death.