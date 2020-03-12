The show was set to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena on March 20

The K-Pop Super Concert, featuring performances from Super Junior, RGP, NCT 127, Laboum and Jun, has been postponed amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

The event, which was set to take place at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on March 20, has been pushed back to an indefinite date, as per a statement shared by the venue’s official Twitter account on Thursday evening.

This follows the postponement of their Music Bank concert on March 21 earlier this month, and marks another event that has been pushed back amid worries around the COVID-19.

“In line with the international measures being taken to ensure the public’s health and safety, the upcoming K-Pop Super Concert show scheduled to take place at Coca-Coca Arena on Friday 20th March is being postponed,” they stated.

Ticket holders will receive a full refund automatically from their point of purchase, though it could take up to 10 working days for the refund to reach customers, they added.