K.S. Chitra live in concert at Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai. 24th December 2021 Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Indian singer KS Chitra isn’t a fan of on-stage histrionics and she proved that she didn’t need any such crutches as she won over her legion of fans in the UAE at a concert at the Dubai World Centre on December 24.

Her mesmerising voice and her stirring humility were her biggest weapons on Christmas Eve as she belted out her iconic hits.

There were no background dancers in sparkly outfits shimmying to her melodious songs or singers doing push-ups to pump up the crowd because the focus was purely on being wonderfully traditional and old-school. It worked like a charm.

KS Chitra, who had famously dedicated this latest concert to late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, took to the stage at 9.28pm and crooned to one of his biggest hits ‘Kadhil Rojave’ from director Mani Ratnam’s seminal hit ‘Roja’. The original was sung by SPB and Sujatha Mohan, but KS Chitra injected her own flavour and ethereal twists to this famous song. This was one of the best parts about the concert. It was not just KS Chitra’s hits that she patronised, but her tribute concert was a nod to legends like Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhonsle.

The famous National Award-winning singer, who has sung more than 25,000 songs in a career spanning four decades, also gave her fans a crash course in humility. While she sipped warm water from a flask, she told her adoring fans that she was nervous at performing again for a live audience in the COVID-19 era and that her throat was drying up. Had she lost her edge, she wondered out aloud.

The Padma Vibhushan awardee, the third highest civilian award in India, said those words with absolute dignity and that made her incredibly endearing. But the moment she began singing, her self-doubts were instantly obliterated because here’s a singer who knew her craft in and out.

Her rendition of ‘Lag Jaa Gale’ (originally sung by Mangeshkar) during the evening organised by Oberoi Middle East Events was deeply moving and showcased her impressive command over her vocal skills. Whether she sang in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada, there was no room for distraction as we watched a diminutive lady in white and pink silk sari belt out her biggest hits.

The ease with which she switched from Hindi to Malayalam and back was arresting. But my personal favourite was the part where she took fan requests. It was wonderfully impromptu and it was clear that KS Chitra was committing to giving her fans a magical time. Singers Nishad and Roopa Revathi complemented her solid act beautifully. If Roopa’s turn on the violin was spot-on, singer Nishad’s deep voice and effortless singing made you realise his singing prowess.

