Fans of South Korean band BTS have been longing for a live show in the UAE for ages. While that doesn’t seem to be on the cards just yet, there’s a chance for ARMY to hear one of their hits played in a major way at a Dubai landmark.
The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah will put on a fountain show that will play BTS’ track ‘On’ from May 20 to 22, in addition to offering art displays and dining offers.
The grungy, hard-hitting track from their 2020 album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ will play every hour from 7pm to midnight.
On May 21, visitors can also witness a live painting session by Kids of Arabia at 6pm as the duo create a piece of art inspired by BTS and the K-Pop genre.
This isn’t the first time The Pointe has played the song — ‘On’ rang out at the venue in November 2020, with fans posting videos and tweets of the display at the time.
The septet BTS — made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — are gearing up for their next song ‘Butter’ that’s set to release on May 21. It’s the group’s second English track after the Grammy nominated ‘Dynamite’ and is described as a dance-pop summer jam.