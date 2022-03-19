South Korean singer Jin, who is a member of K-Pop group BTS, has undergone surgery after injuring his finger.
Big Hit Music released a statement on March 19 giving fans the update about the 29-year-old star.
“Jin injured his left index finger during his daily activities and visited the emergency room at a hospital nearby for examination and treatment on Friday, March 18,” the statement posted on social media app Weverse read. “He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday, March 18.”
The statement added that the surgery went well and he was discharged from the hospital on the morning of March 19.
“He will wear a cast for the time being for stabilization and a speedy recovery,” they added.
Jin’s health emergency comes a week after he and his six band members — RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — performed three sold-out shows in South Korea.
The supergroup had returned to the stage in their home country for the first time since 2019 for the ‘Permission to Dance on Stage - Seoul’ gigs at the Olympic Stadium.
BTS are also set to perform at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 8-9 and 15-16.