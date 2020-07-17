Indian fans of South Korean group BTS have reportedly raised over Rs500,000 (Dh24,507) to support those affect by the Assam floods, which have so far killed 71 in the North Eastern state.
A Twitter account called @btshelpsindia started the initiative on Indian crowdfunding website Milaap and closed donations after they overshot their target to reach Rs580,000 in less than 24 hours.
Around 4 million people across 27 of the state’s 33 districts have been affected by the monsoon flooding.
This is one of the many times fans of the music sensations have rallied to raise money for worthy causes.
In June, ARMY — the term used for BTS fans — raised $1 million to match the award winning group’s earlier donation to the Black Lives Matter movement, according to an online fan base that organises fund raising events.
One In An ARMY have been running campaigns since 2018 and were inspired by BTS’ own charitable spirit; in the past the artists have partnered with UNICEF for an End Violence campaign and the individual members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — have regularly donated to various causes.
In a statement at the time, One In An ARMY said the donation to Black Lives Matter surpassed $817,000 within 24 hours after BTS’ donation was reported.