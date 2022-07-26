Fans of Britney Spears are celebrating reports that the American singer has recorded a duet with Elton John, a new version of the music legend’s classic track, ‘Tiny Dancer’.
First reported by The New York Post, Spears reportedly met John in secret in a studio in Beverly Hills last week and they recorded the track under the guidance of producer Andrew Wyatt.
While neither Spears nor John have issued a statement to the same, a source quoted by the daily confirmed the news while adding: “This was Elton’s idea and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible. They’ve already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out. It is so good. They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer. Britney is officially back. She’s back to work, and she’s super excited.”
Spears released her last album ‘Glory Back’ in 2016, but has been hinting at a musical comeback in recent weeks through her social media, while also crooning an A Cappella version of ‘...Baby One More Time’.
The 40-year-old Spears has been hinting at her musical comeback ever since was released from a controversial conservatorship late last year.
Meanwhilke, ‘Tiny Dancer’, which originally released in 1971, is one of John’s most memorable tracks and to revisit it as the 75-year-old singer embarks on his farewell tour is a fitting goodbye to the bright lights of the stage for the legend.