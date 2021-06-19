Britney Spears Image Credit: AFP

Britney Spears has shocked her fans with a video she posted on her social media over the weekend, stating that she doesn’t know whether she will ever perform on a live stage again.

The singer, who commands a loyal fan following ever since she hit the big leagues with her debut in 1999, made the statement on her Instagram page through a video where she answered questions posed by her fans.

“Am I ready to take the stage again? Will I ever take the stage again,” the 39-year-old said in the video. “I have no idea. I’m having fun right now, I’m in a transition in my life and I’m enjoying myself. So that's it.”

Spears last performed in public in 2018 and is currently in the news for the drama unfolding around her court-ordered conservatorship. The conservatorship was put in place in 2008 after Spears split from her then husband Kevin Federline, shaved her head, attacked a photographer’s car with an umbrella and went to rehab. The incidents also resulted in the singer losing custody of her two sons, Sean and Jayden.

Up until now, Separs has been quiet about the conservatorship but will speak publicly about it in court on June 23.

Jamie Spears and Britney Spears Image Credit: AP

Meanwhile, in May, Spears’ dad, Jamie Spears, has claimed his daughter suffered from dementia, according to a TV documentary on BBC. Jamie apparently marked Spears’ condition on forms using the alleged declaration to take control over the finances of his popstar daughter. In the BBC documentary ‘The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship’, the documents are shown explaining the purpose of that “conservatorship.

Spears, last month, had slammed multiple documentaries made on her life, calling them hypocritical.

In an Instagram post at the time, the ‘Toxic’ singer didn’t mention names or film titles, but her message came days after the streaming of BBC’s documentary. “2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS!!!!” Spears wrote alongside a video of herself dancing. “So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s takes on my life ... what can I say … I’m deeply flattered !!!! These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing?????”

Still from 'Framing Britney Spears' Image Credit: FX

Spears comments have come following repeated pleas by fans for reassurance that she is well amid growing conspiracy theories that she is being kept against her will and is sending cryptic messages for help through her prolific Instagram posts.

Spears, over the weekend, did not speak about the conservatorship but she answered two other questions that she said fans had asked.