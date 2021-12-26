Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, who hails from Morocco, idolises Colombian singer Shakira but she isn’t too pleased about being compared to her in her latest music video ‘Dance Meri Rani’.
“But that’s our moves ... That’s an African girls moves, that’s Africa, my culture. It would be nice if you are reminded of the African girls who are dancing so well on social media these days ... We represented Afro dance and it’s not specific to Shakira,” said Fatehi in an interview with Gulf News.
In the fantastical video set on an island, there’s Fatehi with ash blonde curly hair playing a mermaid. She transforms into a lithe dancer when singer Guru Randhawa chances upon her. Her vigorous dance moves, with exaggerated hip movements, has prompted several social media users to compare the two talents.
“Shakira is my icon and role model. But I think we should really speak the truth that Afro moves comes from Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana ... They are coming up with brilliant moves these days and I wanted to incorporate that into the music video ... It’s the best cross-cultural mix to happen,” said Fatehi.
The North African talent wanted the choreography to be a nod to her roots.
“The Africa in me has always wanted to celebrate Afro beauty and dance styles ... This was my chance to do that,” said Fatehi, who finds comparisons to Shakira unfair.
Fatehi’s latest video, which clocked 20 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release, continues to rack up views.
“I am glad our hard work is being appreciated,” said Fatehi.
The singer of ‘Dance Meri Rani’, Guru Randhawa, has also promised to sing this song for his New Year’s Eve concert in Ras Al Khaimah this December 31.